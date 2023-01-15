Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

