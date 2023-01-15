Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

