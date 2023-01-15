Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
