Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, January 16th.

HYZN stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at $259,696,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

