Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $1.97 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $488.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyzon Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

