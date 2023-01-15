iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.40

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.40 and traded as high as C$80.85. iA Financial shares last traded at C$79.96, with a volume of 346,365 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.1199997 EPS for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,371.90. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$73,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,371.90. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 over the last 90 days.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

