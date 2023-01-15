IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $784.46

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 784.46 ($9.56) and traded as high as GBX 809.50 ($9.86). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 800.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 834,864 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 785.03.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.