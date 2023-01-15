Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Illumina Trading Up 3.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $405.62.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Illumina by 188.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

