Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $913.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 913.50 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.11), with a volume of 20733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($10.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.61) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Inchcape Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 783.38.

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

About Inchcape

In other news, insider John Langston bought 272 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £2,045.44 ($2,492.01).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

