Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.