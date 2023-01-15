InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

InMode Trading Down 0.6 %

INMD stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.19. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

