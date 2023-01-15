Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $166.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $211.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

