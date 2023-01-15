Insider Buying: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Purchases 44,000 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

