Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys 72 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Jon Mortimore bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($182.46).
Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Jon Mortimore bought 57 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($181.25).
Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.3 %
LON DOCS opened at GBX 210 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,166.67. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.20 ($4.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.26) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, November 18th.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
