Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys 72 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Jon Mortimore bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($182.46).

Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Jon Mortimore bought 57 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($181.25).

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.3 %

LON DOCS opened at GBX 210 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,166.67. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.20 ($4.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.26) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Recommended Stories

