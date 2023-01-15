Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys 394,824 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive acquired 394,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £27,637.68 ($33,671.64).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive acquired 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($65,789.47).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LON SEE opened at GBX 6.79 ($0.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.26. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.58 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £282.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

