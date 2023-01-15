Insider Selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Sells $164,435.52 in Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 145.05%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.