Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

