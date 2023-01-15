Insider Selling: LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Sells 25,130 Shares of Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Neil Christopher Smith sold 25,130 shares of LifeSafe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61), for a total value of £12,565 ($15,308.24).

LifeSafe Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LON LIFS opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.81. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.50 ($0.97).

LifeSafe Holdings plc offers fire safety products. The company offers extinguishing fluid products; protection products, including 5-in-1 fire extinguishers and pan safe cooking oil fire extinguishers; and detection products, including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wickford, the United Kingdom.

