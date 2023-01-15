Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $612,820.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH Trading Down 2.8 %

RH stock opened at $310.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $454.25.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of RH

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in RH by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.