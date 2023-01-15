Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

