Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of URG stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
