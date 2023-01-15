Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $1,083,517.94 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 106.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

