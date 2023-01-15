Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 124,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

