Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.14 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.93.

