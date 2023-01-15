Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

