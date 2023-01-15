Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

