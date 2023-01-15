InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,426.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,426 ($66.11) and last traded at GBX 5,408 ($65.89), with a volume of 23121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,342 ($65.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,700 ($69.44).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,843.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,727.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,794.85.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.