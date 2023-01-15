International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

