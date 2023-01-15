International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IPCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

