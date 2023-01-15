International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

IPCFF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

