Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,035.21

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,035.21 ($49.16) and traded as high as GBX 4,313 ($52.55). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,280 ($52.14), with a volume of 148,776 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.48) to GBX 4,400 ($53.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.86) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($57.26) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,046 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,032.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

