Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Reduced by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 9.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
PDBC opened at $14.92 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
