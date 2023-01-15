Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

