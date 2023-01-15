Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

