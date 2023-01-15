iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRTC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

