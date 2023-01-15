iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.31 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

