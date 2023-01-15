iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 469.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

