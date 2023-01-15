iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFV opened at $49.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

