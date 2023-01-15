iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 396.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $115.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

