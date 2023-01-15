iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

