iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $125.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

