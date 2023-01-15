iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Lifted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

