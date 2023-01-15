iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

