J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Raised to GBX 228

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 228 ($2.78) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.81) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

JSAIY stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.