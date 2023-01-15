J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

YUM stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.