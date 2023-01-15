J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

