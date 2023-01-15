JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

