James Investment Research Inc. Sells 391 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.