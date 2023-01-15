Jamie Brooke Acquires 2,000 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) insider Jamie Brooke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,655.95).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

OIG opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.38) on Friday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880 ($10.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($20.59). The company has a market capitalization of £165.20 million and a P/E ratio of 182.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,065.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,120.09.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

