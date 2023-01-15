Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.7 %

JHG opened at $26.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.