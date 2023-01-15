JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JD Health International stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

