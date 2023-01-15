JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

JDSPY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

